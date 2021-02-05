Japan Leading Index Falls In December

Japan's leading index declined in December after rising in the previous month, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.

The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, fell to 94.9 in December from 96.1 in November. In October, the reading was 94.2.

The coincident index decreased to 87.8 in December from 89.0 in the previous month. This was the lowest reading since September.

The lagging index rose to 91.7 in December from 91.0 in the prior month. A similar higher reading was recorded in September.

Economic News

