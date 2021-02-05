Estonia Consumer Prices Rise In January

Estonia's consumer prices rose in January, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 0.2 percent year-on-year in January.

Compared to the previous year, the consumer price index was affected the most by the decline in prices of motor fuel. Diesel fuel prices declined 20.6 percent and petrol prices fell 9.2 percent.

"Among housing expenditures, electricity that reached homes became 20.9% more expensive, while rents fell by 8.7 percent," Viktoria Trasanov, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

Health cost increased 3.4 percent annually in January and those of housing rose 2.6 percent.

Prices for housing goods and alcoholic beverages and tobacco grew 1.6 percent, each.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.7 percent in January.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.