Norway Industrial Production Rises In December

Norway's industrial production rose in December, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.

Industrial production rose 2.7 year-on-year in December, after a 0.7 percent fall in November.

Manufacturing output fell 1.2 percent annually in December, following a 0.9 percent decrease in the previous month.

Production in electricity, gas and steam grew 29.1 percent and mining and quarrying output rose 7.0 percent.

Among the main industrial groupings, production of energy goods gained 3.3 percent yearly in December. Production in intermediate goods rose 0.7 percent and those of capital goods grew 4.6 percent.

Meanwhile, production of capital goods fell 10.9 percent.

Durable consumer goods production increased 16.5 percent and production of non-durable goods rose 3.3 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production increased 3.4 percent in December, following a 1.7 percent rise in the preceding month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.