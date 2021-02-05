Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: TTOO, KPTI, AGTC, OTLK, CYTH…

What's moving these stocks in pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) is up over 50% at $3.68 in pre-market trading Friday, as the company's T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel, a molecular diagnostic test that detects SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19 infections, has been found to be capable of detecting the Brazil variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus, which was recently confirmed to be present in the United States. Preliminary unaudited total revenue is expected to be $7.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, and $18.1 million for the full year 2020. This compares to total revenue of $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $8.3 million for full year 2019.

2. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) is up over 13% at $16.56 in pre-market hours, on news of the company securing approval for XPOVIO in Israel for the treatment of patients with either multiple myeloma or diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The drug received its initial approval in the U.S. in July 2019, and is under review by the European Medicines Agency. The net product sales of XPOVIO are expected to be between $20.0 million and $20.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and between $76.0 million and $76.5 million for the full year of 2020. The sales of XPOVIO were $17.7 million for the fourth quarter and $30.5 million for full year 2019.

3. Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) is up over 22% at $1.17 in pre-market trading today on no news. A phase I/II study of ADXS-503 in combination with Merck's Keytruda in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer is underway. Another drug candidate ADXS-504, being developed for prostate cancer, is scheduled to enter clinic this quarter (Q1 2021).

4. Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. (AGTC), a gene therapy company, is up 21% at $5.47 in pre-market hours. Sue Washer, the company's President & Chief Executive Officer, and Dave Knop, Vice President of Process Development, have been awarded first place in the BioProcess International (BPI) magazine inaugural Reader's Choice Awards program, cell and gene therapies category, for their article, "Viral-Vectored Gene Therapies: Harnessing Their Potential Through Scalable, Reproducible Manufacturing Processes. Early this week, Roth Capital analyst Zegbeh Jallah boosted the price target on the stock to $35 from $30. The company is slated to report financial results for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020, on February 11, 2021.

5. Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) is up 20% at $2.15 in pre-market trading Friday, following an update on its investigational drug ONS-5010/LYTENAVA for the treatment of wet AMD and other retinal diseases. The company remains on track to report pivotal safety and efficacy data from its phase III trial of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, dubbed NORSE 2, in the third quarter of this year.

6. Medical aesthetics company Sientra Inc. (SIEN) is up over 19% at $6.21 in pre-market hours Friday, on the back of preliminary unaudited sales results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, which topped analysts' estimates. The total estimated net sales for the fourth quarter of 2020 are $22.6 million, a decrease of 2% compared to total net sales of $23.2 million for the same period in 2019. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report net sales of $16.83 million.

In the Red

1. Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) is down over 8% at $3.95 in pre-market trading Friday, giving back some of what it gained over the past 2 days. On Feb.1, 2021, the company announced updated findings following 26 months of Expanded Access (or "compassionate use") single-patient studies of its drug candidate Endoxifen. A phase II MBD (mammographic breast density) study of oral Endoxifen is expected to be launched this quarter. The company's AT-301 COVID-19 nasal spray is under phase I development, with final data expected this quarter.

2. Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) is down more than 9% at $11.95 in pre-market hours today, erasing some of its gains realized yesterday. The stock was up over 59% yesterday, following news that the company will be presenting an update on safety and efficacy results for Phase I/II trial of hydroxypropyl beta-cyclodextrin (HPBCD) administered intravenously in patients with Niemann-Pick disease type C1 on February 9, 2021.

3. Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) is down over 10% at $56.51 in pre-market hours today, adding to yesterday's loss of nearly 28%. The company announced encouraging interim analysis results from its ongoing one-year, open-label safety study of its lead drug candidate Simufilam for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease on February 2, 2021. A phase III trial of Simufilam in Alzheimer's disease is expected to be initiated in the 2nd half 2021. The stock has gained as much as 500% over the last 3 days.

4. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) is down over 10% at $13.36 in pre-market trading Friday, giving back some of what it gained yesterday, on no news. The company is developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

