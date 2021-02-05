Hungary Industrial Production Growth Slows In December

Hungary's industrial production grew at a softer pace in December, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.

Industrial production grew a working-day adjusted 1.1 percent year-on-year in December, after a 1.5 percent increase in November.

The industrial production volume increased 5.8 percent yearly in December, after a 3.4 percent rise in the previous month. Economists had forecast a 2.8 percent gain.

A growth in production was observed in manufacture of transport equipment and food products, beverages and tobacco, while a decline was seen in manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products, the agency said.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell 2.4 percent monthly in December, following a 1.0 percent decline in the prior month.

In 2020, industrial production decreased 6.1 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.