Taiwan Consumer Prices Fall Unexpectedly In January

Taiwan's consumer prices declined unexpected in January, data from the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics showed on Friday.

The consumer price index decreased 0.16 percent year-on-year in January, after a 0.06 percent increase in November. Economists had expected a 0.04 percent rise.

Nanny and nursing cost, and cost declined by 21.29 percent and 4.41 percent, respectively, the agency said.

Prices of fuels and lubricants fell 10.17 percent and prices for fuels declined 10.34 percent.

Meanwhile, prices for vegetables grew 26.89 percent yearly in January and transportation cost gained 6.85 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.38 percent in January.

Excluding fruits, vegetables and energy, core consumer prices increased 0.07 percent annually in January and rose 0.09 percent from the previous month.

Separate data showed that the wholesale prices declined 2.86 percent annually in January, following a 5.04 percent fall in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose 1.62 percent in January.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.