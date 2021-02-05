Biden Announces Major Shifts In US Foreign Policy

Thursday, President Joe Biden announced the United States' new Foreign policy, a sharp break with the policies of his predecessor.

Sending a message to the rest of the world that "America is back," Biden declared that diplomacy is back at the center of United States' foreign policy.

Biden announced that his Administration will increase refugee admissions to 125,000 in the first fiscal year.

An Executive Order he signed will rescind policies by the previous administration that limited refugee resettlement and required excessive vetting of applicants, and review the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) Program for Iraqis and Syrians. President Biden also intends to propose a raise in refugee admissions for this fiscal year, after appropriate consultation with Congress.

Biden signed another Executive Order reaffirming U.S. support for LGBTQ rights worldwide.

Biden repealed a Trump order to withdraw U.S. troops from Germany.

The US government will end all support for Saudi Arabia's offensive operations in Yemen, including relevant arms sales. At the same time, Washington will continue to support Saudi Arabia defend its sovereignty.

The President asked his Middle East team to ensure support for the United Nations-led initiative to impose a ceasefire, and open peace talks in the war ravaged country. Tim Lenderking has been appointed as U.S. special envoy to the Yemen conflict.

Biden signed a National Security Memorandum to outline the structure of the National Security Council.

Speaking at the Department of State Headquarters, Biden said his administration will repair Washington's alliances and meet advancing authoritarianism, including the growing ambitions of China to rival the United States and the determination of Russia to damage and disrupt U.S. democracy.



"America cannot afford to be absent any longer on the world stage," Biden said, in apparent reference to President Donald Trump withdrawing U.S. financial support to the WHO, leaving the Paris climate agreement, and withdrawing hundreds of U.S. troops from foreign countries.

Within days of Biden assuming office, the United States rejoined the Paris Climate Accord. Biden will be hosting a climate leaders' summit in April. He reversed the decision to leave the World Health Organization.

In another important development, the United States and Russia agreed to extend the New START Treaty for five years to preserve the only remaining treaty between the two superpowers safeguarding nuclear stability.

Earlier, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had said the President has spoken with the United States' key allies in both Europe and Asia.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that at the direction of the President, the Defense Department will conduct a global force posture review of U.S. military footprint, resources, strategy and missions.

