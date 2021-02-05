IPO Alert: Evaxion Biotech (EVAX)

Evaxion Biotech made its debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market today (February 5), under the ticker symbol "EVAX."

The Copenhagen, Denmark-based Evaxion is a clinical stage AI-immunology platform company developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases and viral infections, using its proprietary artificial intelligence, or AI, .

The company has offered to sell 3.0 million American depositary shares at a price of $10 per ADS. The underwriters have an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 450 thousand ADSs. The aggregate gross proceeds are expected to be 30 million. The global offering is scheduled to close on February 9, 2021.

Underwriters of the IPO:

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., ?Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc.

Pipeline and Near-term Catalysts:

The company has three proprietary AI platforms namely PIONEER, its immuno-oncology platform, EDEN, its bacterial disease platform, and RAVEN, its viral disease platform.

PIONEER for the development of patient-specific immunotherapies for various cancers and EDEN to develop immunotherapies for bacterial diseases are the two platforms which the company is focusing on. The RAVEN platform could find use in discovering and developing vaccines against future coronaviruses as well as other viral infections.

The company's first lead product candidate developed using PIONEER platform is EVX-01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a trial for the treatment of metastatic and/or unresectable melanoma, NSCLC and bladder cancer, with data readout from the trial expected in the first half of 2021.

The second product candidate developed using PIONEER platform is EVX-02, currently in Phase 1/2a open label, safety and pharmacodynamic multicenter trial in resectable Stage III/IV melanoma patients, with data from this trial expected in the first half of 2021.

Up next is EVX-03, also developed using PIONEER platform, and is currently in late pre-clinical development for multiple cancer indications. A regulatory filing for initiation of a clinical trial with this compound is expected to be submitted in second half of 2021.

EVX-B1, a vaccine derived from EDEN platform, for the prevention of Staphylococcus aureus, or S. aureus, including Methicillin-resistant S. aureus, or MRSA, induced skin and soft tissue infections, or SSTI, is under preclinical testing.

