IPO Alert: Angion Biomedica (ANGN)

Angion Biomedica made its debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market today (February 5), under the ticker symbol "ANGN."

The Uniondale, New York-based Angion is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases.

The company has offered to sell 5.0 million shares of its common stock in the IPO at a price of $16 each. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to 750 thousand additional shares of common stock.

The offering, which is scheduled to close on February 9, 2021, is expected to record gross proceeds of roughly $80 million.

Underwriters of the IPO:

Cowen and Company, LLC and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc, H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc

Pipeline & Near-term Catalysts:

The company's lead product candidate, ANG-3777, is potentially a first-in-class hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) mimetic for activating critical pathways in the body's natural organ repair process following an acute organ injury.

A phase III study of ANG-3777 for acute kidney injury associated with delayed graft function is underway, with topline data expected by the end of this year.

A phase II trial examining the efficacy of ANG-3777 in reducing acute kidney injury in patients after a cardiac procedure is ongoing, with topline data expected in the second half of 2021.

A phase II proof-of-concept study evaluating ANG-3777 in patients hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 pneumonia is underway in Brazil, with topline data anticipated in the first half of 2021.

ANG-3777 is also under preclinical testing, with submission of IND for acute central nervous system expected in 2021.

The other compounds in the pipeline are:

--ANG-3070 for fibrosis, currently in phase 1 healthy-volunteer trial in Australia, and topline data is anticipated in the first half of 2021.

ROCK2 Inhibitor, fibrosis, is under preclinical testing.

CYP11B2 Inhibitor, for aldosterone-related fibrosis, is also under preclinical testing.

