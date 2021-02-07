Malaysia Stock Market Tipped To Rebound On Monday

The Malaysia stock market on Friday ended the three-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 20 points or 1.2 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,580-point plateau although it figures to see renewed support on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on good economic data, solid earnings news and an uptick in the price of crude oil. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the plantations and glove makers, while the financials came in mixed.

For the day, the index slid 6.27 points or 0.40 percent to finish at 1,578.63 after trading between 1,574.69 and 1,590.47. Volume was 6.091 billion shares worth 4.158 billion ringgit. There were 549 gainers and 532 decliners.

Among the actives, Dialog Group surged 3.61 percent, while IHH Healthcare plummeted 2.31 percent, Sime Darby plunged 2.21 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong tanked 2.10 percent, Petronas Chemicals soared 1.94 percent, Supermax tumbled 1.77 percent, RHB Capital skidded 1.70 percent, CIMB Group retreated 1.52 percent, Top Glove declined 1.49 percent, Axiata surrendered 1.47 percent, Sime Darby Plantations sank 1.21 percent, IOI Corporation dropped 1.17 percent, Public Bank collected 0.98 percent, Hartalega Holdings shed 0.90 percent, Genting lost 0.48 percent, Genting Malaysia fell 0.40 percent, Maybank slid 0.38 percent, PPB Group and Telekom Malaysia both were down 0.32 percent, Press Metal added 0.25 percent, MISC rose 0.16 percent and Tenaga Nasional and Digi.com were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as stocks opened higher on Friday and largely remained that way, extending recent gains.

The Dow added 92.38 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 31,148.24, while the NASDAQ gained 78.55 points or 0.57 percent to end at 13,856.30 and the S&P 500 rose 15.09 points or 0.39 percent to close at 3,886.83. For the week, the Dow added 3.9 percent, the NASDAQ surged 6 percent and the S&P spiked 4.6 percent.

The continued strength on Wall Street came after the Labor Department reported a modest rebound in employment in January.

Traders may see the uptick in employment as a goldilocks situation as the modest increase offsets concerns of a prolonged slump but also suggests the could benefit from more fiscal stimulus.

The markets continued to benefit from upbeat news on the earnings front, with Ford (F), Estée Lauder (EL), Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and Gilead Sciences (GILD) all moving higher after reporting their quarterly results.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Friday on hopes energy demand will increase as the vaccination drive picks up momentum, and on output cuts by the oil cartel. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $0.62 or 1.1 percent at $56.85 a barrel.

