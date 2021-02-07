Singapore Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings

The Singapore stock market moved higher again on Friday, one session after snapping the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 30 points or 1 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 2,905-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Monday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on good economic data, solid earnings news and an uptick in the price of crude oil. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished barely higher on Friday as gains from the financials and telecoms were offset by weakness from the properties and industrials.

For the day, the index was up 1.53 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 2,907.11 after trading between 2,903.37 and 2,917.59. Volume was 1.77 billion shares worth 1.15 billion Singapore dollars. There were 244 gainers and 204 decliners.

Among the actives, Thai Beverage surged 3.14 percent, while Mapletree Commercial Trust plummeted 1.42 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust plunged 1.38 percent, Hongkong Land tanked 1.30 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust jumped 1.03 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding tumbled 1.02 percent, Singapore Press Holdings climbed 0.84 percent, Comfort DelGro skidded 0.63 percent, SembCorp Industries advanced 0.60 percent, Genting Singapore added 0.57 percent, Dairy Farm International sank 0.45 percent, SingTel and United Overseas Bank both gained 0.43 percent, Keppel Corp shed 0.40 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation rose 0.39 percent, Wilmar International increased 0.38 percent, Ascendas REIT lost 0.32 percent, Singapore Exchange fell 0.30 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering slid 0.26 percent, DBS Group collected 0.16 percent, City Developments was up 0.14 percent and SATS, Singapore Airlines, UOL Group, Jardine Cycle and CapitaLand were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as stocks opened higher on Friday and largely remained that way, extending recent gains.

The Dow added 92.38 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 31,148.24, while the NASDAQ gained 78.55 points or 0.57 percent to end at 13,856.30 and the S&P 500 rose 15.09 points or 0.39 percent to close at 3,886.83. For the week, the Dow added 3.9 percent, the NASDAQ surged 6 percent and the S&P spiked 4.6 percent.

The continued strength on Wall Street came after the Labor Department reported a modest rebound in employment in January.

Traders may see the uptick in employment as a goldilocks situation as the modest increase offsets concerns of a prolonged slump but also suggests the could benefit from more fiscal stimulus.

The markets continued to benefit from upbeat news on the earnings front, with Ford (F), Estée Lauder (EL), Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and Gilead Sciences (GILD) all moving higher after reporting their quarterly results.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Friday on hopes energy demand will increase as the vaccination drive picks up momentum, and on output cuts by the oil cartel. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $0.62 or 1.1 percent at $56.85 a barrel.

