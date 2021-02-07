Japan Has Y1,165.6 Billion Current Account Surplus In December

Japan had a current account surplus of 1,165.6 billion yen in December, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday - up 113.9 percent on year.

That beat expectations for a surplus of ,040 billion yen following the 1,878.4 billion yen surplus in the previous month.

Exports were up 0.3 percent on year to 6,561.5 billion yen after sinking 3.4 percent in November, Imports fell an annual 13.5 percent to 5,596.4 billion yen after dropping 13.6 percent in the previous month.

The trade surplus was 965.1 billion yen, up from 616.1 billion yen a month earlier.

Economic News

