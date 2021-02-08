Australia Business Confidence Data Due On Tuesday

Australia will on Tuesday see January results for the confidence index from National Australia Bank, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In December, the index score was +4.

New Zealand will provide Q1 results for business inflation expectations; in the previous three months, business inflation was called higher by 1.6 percent.

Japan will release December numbers for average cash earnings and January figures for machine tool orders. In November, average cash earnings were down 2.2 percent on year, while machine tool orders jumped an annual 8.7 percent in December.

Finally, the in Taiwan remain closed for the Lunar New Year and are off until Feb. 17.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.