Australia's Cann Group Loses A$3.6 Mln In Cyber Attack

Australian cannabis company Cann Group Limited said it has lost A$3.6 million after being the victim of a "sophisticated cyber fraud".

Cann Group said it experienced a cyber security incident that involved an unknown third party. The breach, currently under investigation, was discovered by the company on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

Cann Group said it recently made payments of about A$3.6 million to an overseas contractor for the works being undertaken for construction of the company's Mildura cannabis facility in Victoria.

However, those payments were received by an unknown third party due to a "complex and sophisticated" cyber fraud perpetrated against the company and the contractor.

Cann Group is working with its bank to determine if any of the payments can be halted and if any of the funds involved are recoverable. It has also notified its insurance brokers to determine if a claim can be made to recover any of the losses involved.



Immediate action was also taken to ensure the integrity of the company's IT systems, Cann Group added.

However, Cann Group noted that irrespective of the funds being recovered, it is in a financial position to continue with its ongoing operations and projects, including the construction of its Mildura facility.

Cann Group and its overseas contractor have engaged external security and IT forensic experts to help with the investigation of the incident. The company has also reported the matter to police in Victoria in Australia, the Netherlands and Hong Kong, as well as the Office of Drug Control.

Cann Group said it will provide further updates in due course as the investigation proceeds.

Established in 2014, Cann Group is the first company in Australia ever to be licensed for research and cultivation of medical cannabis for human use.

In December 2020, Cann Group said it executed final documentation on a A$50 million debt facility with National Australia Bank and will use the loan to complete the first state of its medicinal cannabis production facility at Mildura.

In October 2020, Canadian cannabis company Aurora Cannabis said it sold off its entire stake in Cann Group, noting that the decision was consistent with its current strategic priorities.

