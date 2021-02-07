European Economics Preview: Germany Industrial Output Data Due

Industrial production data from Germany and investor confidence from euro area are due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 1.45 am ET, the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs releases unemployment data for January. Economists forecast the jobless rate to rise to a seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent from 3.4 percent in December.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's industrial production data for December. Economists forecast output to grow 0.3 percent on month, slower than the 0.9 percent rise seen in November.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases industrial production data for December. Production had declined 3.8 percent annually in November.



In the meantime, foreign trade figures are due from Austria, Hungary and the Czech Republic.

At 4.30 am ET, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence data is due. The sentiment index is seen at 1.9 in February versus 1.3 in January.

