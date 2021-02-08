Finland Trade Surplus Rise In December

Finland's trade surplus rose in December, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Monday.

The trade surplus increased to EUR 1.035 billion in December from EUR 367 million in the same month last year. In November, the trade deficit was EUR 190 million.

Exports grew 6.8 percent year-on-year in December and imports fell 5.3 percent.

Shipments to the EU countries declined 17.1 percent in December and imports from those countries rose 1.9 percent. Exports to countries outside the EU increased 43.6 percent and imports from those countries declined 14.8 percent.

For the January-December period, the trade deficit was EUR 2.0 billion compared to a EUR 797 million shortfall registered a year ago. Exports declined 11.9 percent and imports decreased 9.9 percent.

