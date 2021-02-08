Denmark Industrial Production Growth Slows In December

Denmark's industrial production rose at a softer pace in December, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.

Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent month-on-month in December, after a 7.6 percent growth in November. In October, output had decreased 6.6 percent.

The production of textile and leather industry grew 14.9 percent monthly in December. Production in pharmaceutical industry and, chemical industry and oil refineries gained by 13.8 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively.

The industrial turnover surged 7.1 monthly in December.

In 2020, production in the industry was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the agency said.

In the fourth quarter, industrial production rose 2.1 percent quarterly.

