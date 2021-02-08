Hungary Trade Surplus Rise In December

Hungary's trade surplus increased in December, amid a rise in both exports and imports, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.

The trade surplus increased to EUR 310 million in December from EUR 836 million in the same month last year. Economists had expected a surplus of EUR 520 million.

In November, the trade surplus was EUR 836 million.

Exports grew 11.8 percent year-on-year in December, following a 7.9 percent increase in November.

Imports increased 9.2 percent annually in December, following a 2.6 percent rise in the preceding month.

On a month-on-month basis, exports decreased 18.0 percent and imports declined 14.0 percent.

