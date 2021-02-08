Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: OCGN, TXMD, PPBT, KMPH, THTX…

What's moving these stocks in pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) is up more than 76% at $9.28 in pre-market trading Monday, on news of the company entering into definitive agreements with healthcare-focused institutional investors for the sale of an aggregate of 3 million shares of its common stock at a price of $7.65 each. The company has a deal with India's Bharat Biotech to co-develop, supply, and commercialize Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, for the United States market. The vaccine is currently in phase III trial in India. Bharat Biotech secured emergency use approval for Covaxin in India as recently as January 3, 2021. In a clinical trial, this vaccine has been found to be effective against UK strain as well.

2. TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD), a revenue-generating women's healthcare company, is up over 40% at $2.66 in pre-market hours today on no news. The company products related to reproductive health and menopause management. In the third quarter ended Sep.30, 2020, the results of which were announced last November, total net revenue was $19.3 million compared to $23.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

3. Purple Biotech Ltd. (PPBT) is up over 35% at $6.45 in pre-market hours today on no news. A phase I/II trial evaluating NT219 as monotherapy treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in combination with Cetuximab for the treatment of recurrent and/or metastatic solid tumors and head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma, is underway. Topline data from this trial is expected in the second half of this year. The company expects to initiate Phase 1/2 studies for CM24 in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and in combination with Opdivo in addition to ABRAXANE in patients with pancreatic cancer shortly.

4. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) is up nearly 24% at $3.75 in pre-market trading Monday. The company's flagship product is Eversense Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System, which is indicated for continually measuring glucose levels in persons age 18 and older with diabetes for up to 90 days. The Premarket Approval supplement application to extend the wearable life of the Eversense CGM System to 180 days is under FDA review, with a decision anticipated in the first half of this year.

5. Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) is up 16% at $1.22 in pre-market trading today, on no news. The company's Terra CoV-2 vaccine for COVID-19 is in preclinical studies.

6. China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) is up over 16% at $0.91 in pre-market trading Monday, on no news. In the 6 months ended Sep.30, 2020, the results of which were announced last month, revenue rose to $3.86 million from $3.22 million in the year-ago period. The company has time until March 8, 2021, to regain compliance with NASDAQ's minimum $1.00 bid price rule.

7. Celsion Corporation (CLSN) is up over 20% at $2.05 in pre-market hours on no news. The company has two product candidates in its pipeline - ThermoDox for primary liver cancer and GEN-1 for ovarian cancer. The phase II portion of a phase I/II trial of GEN-1 in ovarian cancer, dubbed OVATION 2, is underway. A phase III study of ThermoDox in combination with radiofrequency ablation (RFA) for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), or primary liver cancer, dubbed OPTIMA, was stopped for futility last July on the recommendation of an independent Data Monitoring Committee. The company continues to follow patients for overall survival.

8. KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) is up 13% at $8.31 in pre-market hours on no news. The company's lead product candidate KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is under FDA review, with a decision expected on March 2, 2021. Last month, the company secured FDA clearance to initiate KP879 clinical program for the treatment of Stimulant Use Disorder.

In the Red

1. Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, is down nearly 4% at $3.53 in pre-market trading Monday. Last month, the company announced net revenue estimates for its fourth quarter and its full fiscal year ended November 30, 2020. The consolidated net revenues for the fourth quarter fiscal year 2020 are expected to be between $18.9 million and $19.2 million compared to $16.4 million for the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report Q4 results in the last week of this month.

