Taiwan Trade Surplus Rise More Than Expected

Taiwan's trade surplus rose more than expected in January, as exports and imports increased from last year, figures from the Ministry of Finance showed on Monday.

The trade balance registered a surplus of US$6.193 billion in January. Economists had expected a surplus of US$5.25 billion.

Exports grew 26.8 percent year-on-year in January, following a 12.0 percent rise in December and November. Economists had expected an increase of 15.0 percent.

Imports gained 29.9 percent annually in January, following a 0.9 percent increase in the preceding month. Economists had forecast a rise of 14.7 percent.

Exports of parts of electronic products, information, communication and audio-video products, base metals and articles of base metal, plastics and rubber and articles thereof, and machinery grew in January.

Imports of parts of electronic product, machinery, chemicals, information, communication and audio-video products increased in January, while those of mineral products declined.

Exports to Mainland China and Hong Kong, U.S.A, ASEAN, Europe and Japan grew in January.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.