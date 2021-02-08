Malta Industrial Production Falls Further

Malta's industrial production declined further in December, figures from the National Statistics Office showed on Monday.

Industrial production decreased a working-day adjusted 4.2 percent year-on-year in December, following a 1.9 percent decrease in November.

Among the main industrial groups, capital goods production decreased 3.3 percent annually in December. Output of consumer goods and energy 4.1 percent and 15.2 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, production of intermediate goods increased 4.7 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent in December, after a 1.3 percent fall in the prior month.

