Hong Kong Bourse Has A Green Light For Tuesday's Trade

The Hong Kong stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, collecting more than 200 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 29,320-point plateau and it's expected to open higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat, supported by rising crude oil prices and vaccine optimism. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The Hang Seng finished slightly higher on Monday following mixed performances from the casinos, properties and oil and insurance stocks.

For the day, the index rose 30.79 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 29,319.47 after trading between 29,293.64 and 29,706.08.

Among the actives, Techtronic Industries surged 3.61 percent, while Galaxy Entertainment soared 2.85 percent, China Resources Land spiked 1.63 percent, China Mengniu Dairy plummeted 1.55 percent, WuXi Biologics plunged 1.49 percent, AAC Technologies tanked 1.32 percent, Meituan accelerated 1.25 percent, Ping An Insurance tumbled 0.82 percent, CNOOC jumped 0.82 percent, New World Development skidded 0.71 percent, ANTA Sports climbed 0.71 percent, BOC Hong Kong rallied 0.66 percent, Alibaba Group retreated 0.62 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical and Sands China both declined 0.61 percent, Power Assets sank 0.60 percent, China Life dropped 0.49 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.41 percent, AIA Group advanced 0.40 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) lost 0.27 percent, Hang Lung Properties fell 0.24 percent, Xiaomi Corporation slid 0.18 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas added 0.18 percent, CITIC and Henderson Land both gained 0.16 percent and Hengan International was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Monday and picked up steam as the day progressed, sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow jumped 237.52 points or 0.76 percent to finish at 31,385.76, while the NASDAQ advanced 131.35 points or 0.95 percent to end at 13,987.64 and the S&P 500 gained 28.76 points or 0.74 percent to close at 3,915.59.

The support on Wall Street came as a slowdown in the spread of the in different parts of the world and improved vaccine rollout efforts have helped generate continued buying interest.

Traders also remain optimistic about the outlook for the global and the likelihood of additional U.S. fiscal stimulus as Democrats have taken the first steps toward passing President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief package without Republican support.

Crude oil prices moved up sharply on Monday, lifted by forthcoming production cuts and growing optimism for stimulus from the Biden administration. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March closed higher by $1.12 or 2 percent at $57.97 a barrel.

