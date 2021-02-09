European Economics Preview: German Foreign Trade Data Due

Foreign trade data from Germany is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's foreign trade figures. Economists forecast exports to fall 1 percent on month, reversing a 2.2 percent rise in November. Imports are seen easing 1.1 percent after rising 4.7 percent a month ago.

Germany's trade surplus is expected to fall to EUR 15.9 billion from EUR 16.4 billion in November.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes industrial output data for December. Production is expected to grow 0.3 percent, in contrast to a 1.4 percent drop in November.

At 5.00 am ET, December industrial production report is due from Greece. Production had increased 8.6 percent on a yearly basis in November.

