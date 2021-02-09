Germany Exports Rise Marginally In December

German exports rose marginally in December, data from Destatis revealed on Tuesday.

Exports gained 0.1 percent on month, slower than the 2.3 percent increase in November. Economists had forecast a monthly fall of 1 percent.

At the same time, imports decreased 0.1 percent, following a 5.4 percent rebound logged a month ago. Imports were expected to decline more sharply by 1.1 percent.

The trade surplus remained almost unchanged at a seasonally adjusted EUR 16 billion in December. The expected level was EUR 15.9 billion.

Year-on-year, exports advanced 2.7 percent, reversing a 1.2 percent drop in the previous month. At the same time, the annual growth in imports accelerated to 3.5 percent from 0.5 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the trade surplus totaled EUR 14.8 billion versus EUR 15.1 billion in the same period last year.

The current account surplus increased to EUR 28.2 billion from EUR 25.3 billion in the prior year.

