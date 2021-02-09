Lithuania Trade Balance Swings To Surplus

Lithuania's trade balance swung to surplus in December, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

Trade balance registered a surplus of EUR 173.3 million in December versus a deficit of EUR 203.6 million in the same month last year. In November, the trade deficit was EUR 177.7 million.

Exports grew 14.1 percent year-on-year in December, after a 0.7 percent decline in November.

Imports dropped 1.7 percent annually in December, after a 2.0 percent rise in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, exports rose 5.4 percent in December and import decreased 7.9 percent.

In the fourth quarter, trade surplus fell to EUR 25.3 million from EUR 41.9 million. Exports rose 3.6 percent yearly and imports fell 1.6 percent.

In 2020, exports decreased 3.4 percent and imports fell 9.3 percent.

