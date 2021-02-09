Romania Trade Deficit Widens In December

Romania's trade deficit widened in December as imports rose faster than exports, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The trade deficit increased to EUR 1.952 billion in December from EUR 1.773 billion in the same month last year. In November, the trade deficit was EUR 1.573 billion.

Exports grew 5.1 percent annually in December, following a 0.6 percent rise in November.

Imports gained 6.4 percent yearly in December, following a 1.5 percent increase in the previous month.

In 2020, exports decreased 9.9 percent and imports declined 6.6 percent. The trade deficit was 18.387 billion.

