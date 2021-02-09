Italy Industrial Production Falls Unexpectedly

Italy's industrial production declined unexpectedly in December, but at a softer pace, figures from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production declined 0.2 percent month-on-month in December, following a 1.4 percent fall in November. Economists had expected a 0.3 percent rise.

On a yearly basis, industrial output fell 2.0 percent in December, following a 4.2 percent decrease in the preceding month. Economists had forecast a decline of 1.4 percent.

Among all sectors, consumer goods production declined 0.3 percent monthly in December and capital goods output fell 0.8 percent.

Meanwhile, intermediate goods production grew 1.0 percent and energy output decreased 1.8 percent, respectively.

