Wall Street Targets To Open Lower

Trading on Tuesday may be impacted by reaction to the latest earnings reports.

Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.



Asian shares finished mixed on Tuesday, while European shares are trading down.

As of 7.05 am ET, the Dow futures were down 53.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 4.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 14.25 points.

The U.S. major averages closed at their highs of the session on Monday. The Dow climbed 237.52 points or 0.8 percent to 31,385.76, the Nasdaq jumped 131.35 points or 1 percent to 13,987.64 and the S&P 500 advanced 28.76 points or 0.7 percent to 3,915.59.

On the economic front, the Redbook Data for the week will be issued at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the Store Sales were up 4.4 percent.

Bureau of Labor Statistics' Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS for December will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus for job openings is 6.40 million, while the previous job openings were 6.527 million.

A three-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday. Chinese shares led to regional gains. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rallied 2.01 percent to 3,603.49, finishing above the 3,600 level for the first time since Dec. 2015. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged up 0.53 percent to 29,476.19.

Japanese shares rose for the third day to close at a fresh 30-year high. The Nikkei average 117.43 points, or 0.40 percent, to 29,505.93, its highest closing since Aug. 3, 1990. The broader Topix index finished marginally higher at 1,925.54.

Australian declined. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 59.50 points, or 0.86 percent, to 6,821.20. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 58.70 points, or 0.82 percent, at 7,102.10.

Australia's conditions weakened from the December high, while business confidence strengthened in January, survey results from the National Australia Bank showed today.

European shares are trading mostly lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the German DAX is losing 56.02 points or 0.40 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 0.14 points or 0.00 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is down 21.52 points or 0.20 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.17 percent.

