Today Is National Pizza Day

It's again that day of the year when we celebrate a fast food that is one of the most popular among children and adults equally. Tuesday is the National Pizza Day in the U.S. when major food and beverage outlets across the nation promote pizzas with irresistible deals for pizza lovers.

An interesting fact still doing the rounds is that Pizza's generally circular in shape and eaten in triangles, but comes packed in a square box. Pizzas, which are essentially flatbreads with tasty sauce, toppings and cheese, were initially known to be a food for the commons which was easy on the pockets.

Pizza had originated in Italy, but has traveled the world to become one of the most sought after dishes at food outlets around the world. Each region or country customize it to suit their local flavor such as Indians throwing in tikkas and Hawaiians some pineapples. There are also U.S. versions like the New York-Style, Chicago-style and California-style pizza.

America's first pizzeria was Lombardi's, which was originally a grocery store that started selling pizzas in 1905. February 9 has been celebrated as National Pizza Day for the past two decades since the year 2000. There are many deals and discounts on offer for pizzas at several outlets across the U.S. to commemorate the day.

At Papa John's, pizza lovers can have a one-topping carryout pizza for $8 and a new Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza for $12. Domino's Pizza is offering a large carryout three-topping pizza for $7.99. They are also offering a combo deal for $19.99.

Pizza Hut is giving out a Large Pizza with up to 3 toppings for $9.99 available for contactless delivery or pickup and a $5 discount on all online orders of more than $25. Einstein Bros. Bagels is offering its Family Pizza Bagel Box for $5, at a 50 percent discount, while ordering using the restaurant's mobile app.

Blaze Pizza is offering two large one-topping pizzas for $20 available for curbside pickup, delivery or carryout. It is also offering a large pepperoni pizza for $9.95 available for curbside pickup or carryout.

Casey's General Store is offering two large single topping pizzas for $7.99 each at any participating Casey's location. At Pilot Flying J locations, you can get a free slice of any pizza with the purchase of any size fountain drink.

You can also get a choice of two items from a special National Pizza Day menu, including pizza, sticks, soda and cookies, at a cost of $5.99 each at Hungry Howie's. Papa Murphy's is giving out select XLNY Giant Pizzas for $8 and select meal deals for $19 to $25.

Apart from the National Pizza Day, there are other pizza occasions celebrated across the U.S. such as the National Pizza Week in January, National Pizza Month in October, National Cheese Pizza Day and National Pepperoni Pizza Day.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

