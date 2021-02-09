The Weeknd Reveals Rescheduled 2022 After Hours World Tour Dates

The Weeknd announced rescheduled dates for his 2022 After Hours World Tour on Wednesday (February 3).
The tour, which was already rescheduled twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is now set to start on January 14, 2022 with two shows in Vancouver, British Columbia. The tour will conclude on May 1 with a performance in Tacoma, Washington.
In addition to the previously postponed shows, including a three-night stand at Los Angeles' Staples Center, the singer has added nearly half a dozen new days.
A show on April 7 at Elmont, a concert at Seattle's to-be-opened Climate Pledge Arena on March 4, and a show at Los Angles Forum on March 11 are among the new dates added by the Weeknd. There will also be concerts in Chicago, Brooklyn and Boston.
According to a release, tickets are on sale now for the rescheduled dates. The release also says previously purchased tickets will be valid for the corresponding rescheduled dates.
The Weeknd released After Hours in March 2020.
The Weekend After Hours World Tour Dates:
January 14, 2022 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
January 15 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
January 17 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
January 19 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place
January 21 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
January 23 - Chicago, IL - United Center
January 24 - Chicago, IL - United Center*
January 26 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum*
January 27 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
January 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
January 30 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
February 1 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
February 2 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
February 3 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell
February 5 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
February 6 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun
February 8 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
February 9 - Boston, MA - TD Garden*
February 11 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
February 12 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center*
February 13 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
February 15 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
February 16 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
February 19 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center*
February 20 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
February 22 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center*
February 24 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
February 25 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
February 27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
March 1 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena
March 3 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
March 4 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena*
March 6 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
March 8 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
March 9 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
March 11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum*
March 13 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
March 15 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
March 16 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center*
March 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center
March 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center
March 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center
March 22 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena
March 25 - Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
March 28 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
March 29 - Miami, FL - AmericanAirlines Arena
March 30 - Miami, FL - AmericanAirlines Arena
April 1 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
April 3 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center*
April 4 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
April 5 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden*
April 7 - Elmont, NY - UBS Arena*
April 8 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
April 10 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
April 11 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena*
April 14 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
April 16 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha
April 18 - Austin, TX - Moody Center*
April 19 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
April 23 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena*
April 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Phoenix Suns Arena*
April 27 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center*
April 30 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena*
May 1 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
*new show added
