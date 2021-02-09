The Weeknd Reveals Rescheduled 2022 After Hours World Tour Dates

The Weeknd announced rescheduled dates for his 2022 After Hours World Tour on Wednesday (February 3).

The tour, which was already rescheduled twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is now set to start on January 14, 2022 with two shows in Vancouver, British Columbia. The tour will conclude on May 1 with a performance in Tacoma, Washington.

In addition to the previously postponed shows, including a three-night stand at Los Angeles' Staples Center, the singer has added nearly half a dozen new days.

A show on April 7 at Elmont, a concert at Seattle's to-be-opened Climate Pledge Arena on March 4, and a show at Los Angles Forum on March 11 are among the new dates added by the Weeknd. There will also be concerts in Chicago, Brooklyn and Boston.

According to a release, tickets are on sale now for the rescheduled dates. The release also says previously purchased tickets will be valid for the corresponding rescheduled dates.

The Weeknd released After Hours in March 2020.

The Weekend After Hours World Tour Dates:

January 14, 2022 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

January 15 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

January 17 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

January 19 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place

January 21 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

January 23 - Chicago, IL - United Center

January 24 - Chicago, IL - United Center*

January 26 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum*

January 27 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

January 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

January 30 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

February 1 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

February 2 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

February 3 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

February 5 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

February 6 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun

February 8 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

February 9 - Boston, MA - TD Garden*

February 11 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

February 12 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center*

February 13 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

February 15 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

February 16 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

February 19 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center*

February 20 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

February 22 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center*

February 24 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

February 25 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

February 27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

March 1 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

March 3 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

March 4 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena*

March 6 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

March 8 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

March 9 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

March 11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum*

March 13 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

March 15 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

March 16 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center*

March 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center

March 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center

March 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center

March 22 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

March 25 - Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

March 28 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

March 29 - Miami, FL - AmericanAirlines Arena

March 30 - Miami, FL - AmericanAirlines Arena

April 1 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

April 3 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center*

April 4 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

April 5 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden*

April 7 - Elmont, NY - UBS Arena*

April 8 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

April 10 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

April 11 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena*

April 14 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

April 16 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha

April 18 - Austin, TX - Moody Center*

April 19 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

April 23 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena*

April 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Phoenix Suns Arena*

April 27 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center*

April 30 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena*

May 1 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

*new show added

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News