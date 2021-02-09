Canadian Market Keeps Climbing Higher; Cannabis Shares In Demand

The Canadian stock market is modestly higher in early afternoon trades on Tuesday thanks to hectic buying in healthcare sector and a few top shares in the space.

The broad market remains somewhat mixed with investors making cautious moves, looking ahead to near term direction after the historic move up north.

Energy stocks are weak, and several stocks from energy section too are down in negative territory.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which hit a new high at 18,399.62, was up 49.49 points or 0.27% at 18,379.75 about a quarter past noon.

The Capped Healthcare Index is up nearly 7%. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO), the biggest gainer in the index, is soaring nearly 20%. Aphria is up, benefiting from the decision by France's National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products to pick Tilray Inc. to supply certified medical cannabis products for experimentation in France. Aphria and Tilray are in the midst of merging with each other.

Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) is rising nearly 10%. The company announced it is launching a line of "scientifically backed CBD wellness solutions" for canines.

Canopy reported a net loss of $829 million for the third quarter, a $720 million wider loss versus, compared to a year ago, due largely to impairment and restructuring charges and other related charges of $416 million.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is up 7.5%, Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) is gaining 5.3% and Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL.TO) is up 5%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP.TO) is up 1.2% and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) is advancing 0.5%.

Technology stock Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) is up 6.7%. Lighspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) is gaining 1.5% and Descartes Systems (DSG.TO) is rising 1.2%.

In the energy section, Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) is declining 5.2%, Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) is sliding 4.4%, Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) is down 3.2% and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) is lower by 2.4%. MEG Energy (MEG.TO), PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO) and Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) are also down sharply.

Silvercorp Metals (SVM.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Torex Gold Resources (TXG.TO), Ssr Mining (SSRM.TO) and Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) are among the prominent losers in the materials space.

