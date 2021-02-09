Profit Taking Expected For Thai Stock Market

The Thai stock market has moved higher in four straight sessions, gathering more than 35 points or 2.3 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just shy of the 1,520-point plateau although it's due for consolidation on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests little movement ahead of the approaching Lunar New Year holiday. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The SET finished slightly higher on Tuesday as gains from the energy producers were capped by profit taking among the financials.

For the day, the index rose 1.84 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 1,518.27 after trading between 1,516.50 and 1,529.49. Volume was 28.411 billion shares worth 92.889 billion baht. There were 793 decliners and 752 gainers, with 477 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info gained 0.86 percent, while Bangkok Asset Management shed 0.47 percent, Thailand Airport and Bangkok Bank both skidded 1.16 percent, Bangkok Expressway added 0.62 percent, BTS Group tumbled 1.56 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods retreated 1.80 percent, Gulf climbed 1.52 percent, Kasikornbank lost 0.68 percent, Krung Thai Bank sank 0.79 percent, PTT perked 1.86 percent, PTT Exploration and Production jumped 1.37 percent, PTT Global Chemical rallied 2.78 percent, SCG Packaging spiked 2.08 percent, Siam Commercial Bank fell 0.47 percent, Siam Concrete rose 0.54 percent, TMB Bank dropped 0.83 percent and Asset World and Bangkok Dusit Medical were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little guidance as stocks shook off a weak open on Tuesday to finish mixed and little changed following recent strength.

The Dow slid 9.93 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 31,375.83, while the NASDAQ added 20.06 points or 0.14 percent to end at 14,007.70 and the S&P 500 eased 4.36 points or 0.11 percent to close at 3,911.23.

Profit taking contributed to some initial weakness on Wall Street, although selling pressure was relatively subdued as traders worry about missing out on further upside.

Optimism about more fiscal stimulus also helped support the markets along with the recent slowdown in infection rates.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Tuesday, extending gains to a seventh straight session amid easing worries about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $0.39 or 0.7 percent at $58.36 a barrel, hitting a fresh 13-month high.

