Stable Start Seen For South Korea Stock Market

The South Korea stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, sinking more than 35 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 3,085-point plateau and it figures to remain in that neighborhood again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests little movement ahead of the approaching Lunar New Year holiday. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished slightly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financials and chemical companies, while the oil companies provided support and the and automobile stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index slid 6.57 points or 0.21 percent to finish at the daily low of 3,084.67 after peaking at 3,129.66. Volume was 2.1 billion shares worth 18.1 trillion won. There were 474 decliners and 362 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial dropped 0.91 percent, while KB Financial lost 0.67 percent, Hana Financial plunged 2.55 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.36 percent, LG Electronics soared 2.55 percent, SK Hynix added 0.40 percent, Samsung SDI rose 0.26 percent, LG Chem tanked 1.72 percent, Lotte Chemical plummeted 2.35 percent, S-Oil gathered 1.25 percent, SK Innovation spiked 2.31 percent, POSCO perked 0.56 percent, SK Telecom retreated 1.79 percent, KEPCO advanced 1.04 percent, Hyundai Motor climbed 1.07 percent and Kia Motors tumbled 1.62 percent.

The lead from Wall Street offers little guidance as stocks shook off a weak open on Tuesday to finish mixed and little changed following recent strength.

The Dow slid 9.93 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 31,375.83, while the NASDAQ added 20.06 points or 0.14 percent to end at 14,007.70 and the S&P 500 eased 4.36 points or 0.11 percent to close at 3,911.23.

Profit taking contributed to some initial weakness on Wall Street, although selling pressure was relatively subdued as traders worry about missing out on further upside.

Optimism about more fiscal stimulus also helped support the markets along with the recent slowdown in infection rates.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Tuesday, extending gains to a seventh straight session amid easing worries about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $0.39 or 0.7 percent at $58.36 a barrel, hitting a fresh 13-month high.

Closer to home, South Korea will see January unemployment data this morning; in December, the jobless rate was 4.6 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com