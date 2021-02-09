Indonesia Stock Market Likely Rangebound On Wednesday

The Indonesia stock market on Tuesday ended the four-day winning streak in which it had gained more than 160 points or 2.6 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,180-point plateau and it's looking at a flat lead for Wednesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests little movement ahead of the approaching Lunar New Year holiday. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the resource and cement stocks, while the financials came in mixed.

For the day, the index sank 27.19 points or 0.44 percent to finish at 6,181.67 after trading between 6,157.13 and 6,286.29.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia skidded 1.20 percent, while Bank Mandiri retreated 1.14 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga tumbled 2.01 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia lost 1.19 percent, Bank Central Asia collected 0.87 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia surged 3.59 percent, Indocement shed 0.54 percent, Semen Indonesia declined 1.36 percent, United Tractors tanked 3.29 percent, Indofood Suskes surrendered 1.60 percent, Astra Agro Lestari climbed 1.33 percent, Aneka Tambang plunged 3.53 percent, Vale Indonesia sank 3.25 percent, Timah plummeted 3.72 percent, Bumi Resources dropped 1.52 percent and Indosat was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little guidance as stocks shook off a weak open on Tuesday to finish mixed and little changed following recent strength.

The Dow slid 9.93 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 31,375.83, while the NASDAQ added 20.06 points or 0.14 percent to end at 14,007.70 and the S&P 500 eased 4.36 points or 0.11 percent to close at 3,911.23.

Profit taking contributed to some initial weakness on Wall Street, although selling pressure was relatively subdued as traders worry about missing out on further upside.

Optimism about more fiscal stimulus also helped support the markets along with the recent slowdown in infection rates.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Tuesday, extending gains to a seventh straight session amid easing worries about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $0.39 or 0.7 percent at $58.36 a barrel, hitting a fresh 13-month high.

