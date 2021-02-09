TSX Extends Winning Streak To Seventh Day

The Canadian stock market ended on a positive note on Tuesday, extending gains to a seventh successive session, led by strong gains in healthcare and shares.

Shares from the rest of the sectors turned in a mixed performance.

The market managed to hold in positive territory right through the day's session, even as across the globe turned in a sluggish performance with investors taking profits after recent strong gains.

Rising optimism about swifter economic recovery thanks to the vaccination drive gaining momentum, and the progress in U.S. stimulus talks pushed the market higher.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 78.36 points or 0.43% at 18,408.62, after scaling a low of 18,334.52 and a high of 18,421.01 in the session.

The Capped Healthcare Index climbed 8.51%. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) soared nearly 25%. The stock rose, benefiting from the decision by France's National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products to pick Tilray Inc. to supply certified medical cannabis products for experimentation in France. Aphria and Tilray are in the midst of merging with each other.

Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) gained about 12%. The company announced it is launching a line of "scientifically backed CBD wellness solutions" for canines.

Canopy reported a net loss of $829 million for the third quarter, a $720 million wider loss versus, compared to a year ago, due largely to impairment and restructuring charges and other related charges of $416 million.

Cronos Group (CRON.TO), Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) and Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL.TO) ended stronger by 5.4%, 4.3% and 4.1%, respectively.

Technology stock Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) gained 6.1%. Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) and Lightspeed Pos Inc. (LSPD.TO) moved up 1.7% and 1%, respectively, while BlackBerry (BB.TO), Sierra Wireless (SW.TO) and Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) declined sharply.

SNC-Lavalin Group (SNC.TO) spurted more than 11%. TFI International (TFII.TO), FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) and Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) were among the other few notable gainers in the session.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO), Quebecor (QBR.A.TO), Telus Corporation (T.TO), Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA.TO), Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO) and West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO) declined sharply.

