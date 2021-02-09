Japan Producer Prices Rise 0.4% In January

Producer prices in Japan were up 0.4 percent on month in January, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - in line with expectations following the 0.5 percent monthly increase in December.

On a yearly basis, producer prices fell 1.6 percent - again matching forecasts after sinking 2.0 percent in the previous month.

Export prices were up 0.9 percent on month and 1.4 percent on year on a contract currency basis last month, the bank said, while import prices rose 2.3 percent on month and sank 5.1 percent on year.

Economic News

