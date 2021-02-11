New Zealand Food Inflation Data Due On Friday

New Zealand will on Friday release January figures for food inflation, highlighting a very light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In December, food prices were up 2.9 percent on year.

New Zealand also will see January results for the manufacturing PMI from BusinessNZ; in December, the index score was 48.7.

Finally, most of the regional bourses are off for the Lunar New Year holiday, including South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Indonesia.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.