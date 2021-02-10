logo
European Economics Preview: Germany's Final CPI Data Due

Published:
Final consumer prices from Germany and industrial production from France are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue final consumer prices for January. According to preliminary estimate, consumer prices rose 1 percent annually after falling 0.3 percent in December.

In the meantime, Statistics Norway publishes consumer prices for January. Inflation is seen at 1.7 percent versus 1.4 percent in December.

At 2.45 am ET, France industrial production data is due. Economists forecast production to grow 0.2 percent on month in December, in contrast to a 0.9 percent fall in November.

At 3.30 am ET, Sweden's central bank is set to announce its interest rate decision.

At 6.00 am ET, January consumer price data is due from Latvia. Prices had decreased 0.5 percent on year in December.

