Dutch Industrial Production Decline Slows In December

Dutch industrial production declined at a softer pace in December, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production decreased 0.2 percent year-on-year in December, following a 2.7 percent fall in November. Production declined for the eleventh straight month.

About a third of all classes in industry produced more in December. Production in the chemical industry grew the most, by 8.5 percent.

Meanwhile, production in repair and installation machines declined 25.1 percent.

On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, industrial production rose 0.5 percent in December.

Economic News

