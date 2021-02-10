Denmark Inflation Rises In January

Denmark's consumer prices rose in January, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 0.6 percent year-on-year in January, following a 0.5 percent increase in December.

The consumer price index for January is affected by Covid-19, as the drop in price observations remained larger than normal, the agency said.

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased the most by 17.4 percent in January, mainly due to higher prices for tobacco.

Clothing and footwear cost had the largest decline of 3.7 percent, due to the winter sale on clothing.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of energy and fresh food, rose to 1.1 percent in January from 1.0 percent in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in January.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.