Turkey Jobless Rate Steady At 12.9% In November

Turkey's jobless rate remained stable in November, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 12.9 percent in November, the same as seen in October.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate fell to 12.9 percent in November from 13.3 percent in the same month last year. In October, unemployment rate was 12.7 percent.

The number of unemployed persons fell to 4.005 million in November from 4.308 million in the same month last year.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, increased to 25.4 percent in November from 24.5 percent in the previous year.

Economic News

