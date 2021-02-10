Slovakia Industrial Production Rises For Second Month

Slovakia's industrial production rose for the second straight month in December, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production grew a working day adjusted 6.8 percent year-on-year in December, following a 2.2 percent increase in November.

Production for manufacturing rose 5.9 percent yearly in December

Production for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning sector output, and mining and quarrying rose by 10.7 percent 9.7 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent in December.

In 2020, industrial production declined 9.1 percent.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the construction output declined 11.3 percent yearly in December.

Economic News

