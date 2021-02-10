Slovenia Industrial Production Falls In December

Slovenia's industrial production declined in December, figures from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.

The industrial production index decreased 0.9 percent year-on-year in December.

Manufacturing output declined 0.7 percent and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply fell 4.9 percent.

Meanwhile, production in the mining and quarrying sector increased 11.0 percent.

Production of capital goods declined 5.7 percent and those of consumer goods fell 3.7 percent.

Meanwhile, production of intermediate goods grew 3.4 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production decreased 0.7 percent in December.

In 2020, industrial production fell 6.2 percent. Production declined for the first time after six consecutive years of growth.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.