Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: CGIX, GMDA, NVCN, KTRA, ENLV…

In the Green

1. Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX) is up over 135% in pre-market trading Wednesday, following 13G filing by some investors. The investors, also known as passive investors are required to file their initial Schedule 13G within 10 days of crossing the 5% ownership threshold.

2. Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) is up over 73% at $17.17 in pre-market hours Wednesday, following the presentation of full efficacy and safety results of the company's phase III clinical trial of Omidubicel in patients with hematologic malignancies undergoing a bone marrow transplant at the 2021 TCT Meetings yesterday. A Biologics License Application for Omidubicel is expected to be submitted in the second half of this year.

3. Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) is up over 32% at $3.03 in pre-market trading as it regained compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price rule. However, the company is still not in compliance with the minimum US$35 million market value requirement.

4. Genfit SA (GNFT) is up over 26% at $6.58 in pre-market hours, following publication of positive results from its phase II clinical trial evaluating Elafibranor in patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) with incomplete response to ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) in the Journal of Hepatology. The data was reported by the company in 2018. Elafibranor is currently under a phase III trial in Primary Biliary Cholangitis, dubbed ELATIVE, with results expected by early 2023.

5. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX) is up over 25% at $3.53 in pre-market hours today, adding to yesterday's gain of 28%, on no news. The lead candidate is Seclidemstat, currently in Phase 1/2 dose escalation and expansion trial in Ewing sarcoma and Phase 1/2 dose escalation and expansion trial in solid tumors. Additional Phase 1 Ewing data is expected to be reported this quarter.

6. Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) is up over 17% at $3.15 in pre-market trading Wednesday, on no news. The lead drug candidate is VAL-083, being evaluated in the Global Coalition for Adaptive Research (GCAR) registrational Phase 2/3 clinical trial for glioblastoma (GBM). Data updates are expected next quarter. Also in the pipeline is REM-001, a phase -3 ready compound for Cutaneous Metastatic Breast Cancer.

7. PAVmed Inc. (PAVM), a multi-product, commercial-stage medical device company, is up over 17% at $2.90 in pre-market trading today, adding to yesterday's gain of 10%, on no news. The company is slated to report Q4 results on Feb.12.

In the Red

1. Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) is down nearly 12% at $11.80 in pre-market trading Wednesday, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. The stock was up over 18% yesterday, following favorable data from its clinical and drug development program for its lead candidate, Trappsol Cyclo in Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1, a rare genetic disease.

2. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) is down more than 8% at $22 in pre-market trading, following an increase in the previously announced bought deal offering. Early this month, the company announced positive top-line results from a multi-center, investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial evaluating its product candidate Allocetra in severe and critical COVID-19 patients.

3. Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) is down more than 7% at $11.67 in pre-market hours today, adding to yesterday's loss of 20%. The company has a deal with India's Bharat Biotech to co-develop, supply, and commercialize Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, for the United States market. Bharat Biotech secured emergency use approval for Covaxin in India as recently as January 3, 2021. The vaccine is currently in phase III trial in India, with efficacy data to be available by March.

