Portugal Consumer Prices Rise As Estimated

Portugal's consumer prices rose in January, as initially estimated, final data from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 0.3 percent year-on-year in January, after a 0.23 percent decline in December, as estimated.

The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components increased 0.6 percent in January, after a 0.1 percent decline in the prior month. In the initial estimate, core inflation was 0.55 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.3 percent in January, following a 0.1 percent decrease in the previous month, as initially estimated.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, grew 0.2 percent annually in January, after a 0.3 percent decline in the prior month. This was in line with initial estimate.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP fell 0.3 percent in January, following a 0.1 percent decrease in the preceding month, as estimated.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that jobless rate fell to 7.1 percent in the fourth quarter from 7.8 percent in the third quarter.

In 2020, unemployment rate rose to 6.8 percent from 6.5 percent in 2019.

Economic News

