Latvia Consumer Prices Continue To Fall

Latvia's consumer prices continued to decline in January, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices decreased 0.5 percent year-on-year in January, same as seen in December.

Prices of goods fell 1.4 percent, while that of services increased 1.5 percent.

Prices for transport decreased 4.7 percent yearly in January and those of housing declined 2.6 percent. Prices for food and miscellaneous goods fell by 0.1 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in January.

