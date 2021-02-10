Adagene Inc. (ADAG)

Suzhou, China-based Adagene Inc made its debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on February 9, under the ticker symbol "ADAG."

Adagene, founded in 2011, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing antibody-based cancer immunotherapies, using its AI-Powered DPL platform. The company's DPL platform is comprised of three technologies - NEObody, SAFEbody, and POWERbody.

The company priced its initial public offering of 7.35 million American depositary shares at US$19.00 each. The underwriters have an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an aggregate of 1.10 million additional ADSs to cover over-allotments.

The aggregate offering size of the IPO is approximately US$140.0 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their over-allotment option to purchase any additional ADSs.

The IPO is expected to close on February 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Underwriters of the IPO:

Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Jefferies LLC, China Renaissance Securities (Hong Kong) Limited.

Pipeline and Near-term Catalysts:

The company has three programs in clinical testing - ADG106, ADG126 and ADG116 - for which it has global rights.

-- ADG106, generated using NEObody , is under phase Ib dose expansion phase in both the United States and China as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors and/or NHL.

Initiation of a phase Ib/II combination trial of ADG106 with anti-PD-1 in advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies in China is in the works.

-- ADG126, a SAFEbody program, which is designed to address the toxicity and efficacy issues related to the mechanism of action of existing approved CTLA-4 immuno-oncology therapies, is expected to advance into a phase I dose escalation trial in Australia, with patient enrollment to commence this month. The FDA has also given clearance to initiate a phase I clinical trial of ADG126 in the United States in 2021.

-- ADG116, generated using NEObody technology, is under phase I dose escalation trial in subjects with advanced/metastatic solid tumors in Australia.

-- ADG104, whose Greater China rights has been out-licensed to partner, Sanjin and its affiliates, is under Phase Ib and Phase II trials in China for an undisclosed indication.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News