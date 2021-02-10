Malaysia Stock Market May Be Stuck In Neutral On Thursday

The Malaysia stock market has finished higher in back-to-back trading days, gathering almost 25 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,600-point plateau although it may spin its wheels in Thursday's half session.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests little movement in light trade ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, with some of the markets already on break. The European bourses were soft and the U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares and plantation stocks, while the glove makers and telecoms were mixed.

For the day, the index gained 10.72 points or 0.68 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,596.85 after trading as low as 1,586.87. Volume was 4.840 billion shares worth 3.615 billion ringgit. There were 628 decliners and 504 gainers.

Among the actives, Hong Leong Bank surged 3.76 percent, while CIMB Group soared 3.20 percent, Hartalega Holdings spiked 2.57 percent, Public Bank accelerated 1.93 percent, Dialog Group plummeted 1.90 percent, IOI Corporation rallied 1.88 percent, Press Metal tanked 1.50 percent, RHB Capital jumped 1.12 percent, MISC tumbled 1.09 percent, Maybank collected 1.01 percent, Top Glove skidded 0.81 percent, Genting Malaysia climbed 0.75 percent, Telekom Malaysia sank 0.75 percent, Axiata dropped 0.59 percent, Tenaga Nasional advanced 0.52 percent, Genting added 0.45 percent, Sime Darby Plantations gained 0.40 percent, Supermax shed 0.32 percent, Digi.com rose 0.27 percent, Maxis increased 0.21 percent, IHH Healthcare was up 0.20 percent, PPB Group eased 0.11 percent and Petronas Chemicals, Petronas Dagangan. Sime Darby and Kuala Lumpur Kepong were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street provides little clarity as stocks showed a lack of direction again on Wednesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before finally ending mixed.

The Dow added 61.97 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 31,437.80, while the NASDAQ slid 35.16 points or 0.25 percent to end at 13,972.53 and the S&P 500 eased 1.35 points or 0.03 percent to close at 3,909.88.

Stocks initially moved higher following upbeat earnings news from big-name companies like Twitter (TWTR), Coca-Cola (KO), and Lyft (LYFT) but buying interest quickly waned as traders expressed some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets.

Stocks saw some strength in afternoon trading as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell appeared to express support for more stimulus, as he said maintaining "patiently accommodative monetary policy" will be important to returning to a strong labor market but argued more needs to be done.

In economic news, the Labor Department said consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with estimates in January.

Crude oil prices continued to move higher on Wednesday, extending gains to an eighth straight session after data showed a drop in U.S. crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended up $0.32 or 0.6 percent at $58.68 a barrel.

