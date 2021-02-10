Little Movement Anticipated For Thai Stock Market

The Thai stock market on Wednesday snapped the four-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 35 points or 2.3 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,515-point plateau and it figures to remain in that neighborhood again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests little movement in light trade ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, with some of the markets already on break. The European bourses were soft and the U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished slightly lower on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index eased 1.33 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 1,516.94 after trading between 1,513.13 and 1,527.88. Volume was 24.498 billion shares worth 74.892 billion baht. There were 1.072 decliners and 450 gainers, with 476 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info dropped 0.86 percent, while Thailand Airport shed 0.39 percent, Asset World tanked 2.00 percent, Bangkok Asset Management soared 4.67 percent, Bangkok Bank skidded 1.56 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical climbed 1.44 percent, Bangkok Expressway lost 0.62 percent, Gulf surged 5.22 percent, Kasikornbank retreated 1.03 percent, Krung Thai Bank fell 0.79 percent, PTT sank 0.61 percent, PTT Global Chemical declined 1.54 percent, Siam Commercial Bank jumped 1.42 percent, Siam Concrete rose 0.27 percent, TMB Bank was down 0.84 percent and BTS Group, Charoen Pokphand Foods and PTT Exploration and Production were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street provides little clarity as stocks showed a lack of direction again on Wednesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before finally ending mixed.

The Dow added 61.97 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 31,437.80, while the NASDAQ slid 35.16 points or 0.25 percent to end at 13,972.53 and the S&P 500 eased 1.35 points or 0.03 percent to close at 3,909.88.

Stocks initially moved higher following upbeat earnings news from big-name companies like Twitter (TWTR), Coca-Cola (KO), and Lyft (LYFT) but buying interest quickly waned as traders expressed some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets.

Stocks saw some strength in afternoon trading as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell appeared to express support for more stimulus, as he said maintaining "patiently accommodative monetary policy" will be important to returning to a strong labor market but argued more needs to be done.

In economic news, the Labor Department said consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with estimates in January.

Crude oil prices continued to move higher on Wednesday, extending gains to an eighth straight session after data showed a drop in U.S. crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended up $0.32 or 0.6 percent at $58.68 a barrel.

