Can Kintara Achieve Greater Agility With VAL-083?

Shares of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) have gained more than 100% year-to-date as the company progresses through its pipeline of novel cancer therapies for patients with rare unmet medical needs.

The lead product candidate is VAL-083, a "first-in-class" small molecule chemotherapeutic, which has demonstrated activity against a range of tumor types, including lung, brain, cervical, ovarian tumors and hematologic (blood) cancers in preclinical and clinical studies.

VAL-083 is approved as a cancer chemotherapeutic in China for the treatment of chronic myelogenous leukemia and lung cancer. However, the drug has not been approved for any indications outside of China.

Last month, VAL-083 was added as one of the treatment arms in the Global Coalition for Adaptive Research (GCAR) registrational Phase 2/3 clinical trial for glioblastoma, dubbed GBM AGILE. VAL-083 is the only therapeutic agent currently being evaluated in all three GBM patient subtypes - newly-diagnosed methylated MGMT; newly-diagnosed unmethylated MGMT; and recurrent.

Kintara's VAL-083 is one of the three compounds to be explored in the GBM AGILE trial - the other two being Bayer's Regorafenib and Kazia's Paxalisib.

Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) is an aggressive type of brain cancer and accounts for 60% of brain tumors in adults. The success of existing treatments is limited due to the difficulty for therapeutics in penetrating the blood brain barrier. However, VAL-083 readily crosses the blood brain barrier, according to the company.

Data updates for phase II GBM trials with VAL-083 are expected to be presented at the AACR annual meeting in April.

VAL-083 also has the potential to be explored in platinum resistant Ovarian Cancer, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and other solid tumors, including pediatric indications.

The other clinical program of Kintara is REM-001, a second generation photodynamic therapy, under development for cutaneous metastatic breast cancer (CMBC), a disease that may affect individuals with advanced breast cancer and for which effective treatment options are limited.

REM-001 is a phase III-ready therapeutic, with the first patient in the lead-in study to be enrolled next quarter.

According to the company, REM-001 could also be explored in the indications of other Cutaneous Metastatic Cancers, recurrent Basal Cell Carcinoma Nevus Syndrome, locally advanced Basal Cell Carcinoma, peripheral Lung Cancer and Hemodialysis Arteriovenous (AV) access.

Cash position:

At September 30, 2020, the company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $22.6 million.

KTRA has traded in a range of $0.38 to $3.35 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $2.74, up 2.62%.

